Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week

A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Syda Productions/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.

The new Giant grocery store will be located at 1649 Crofton Center in Crofton near the At Home store and Sears Heating and Air Conditioning.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 6 am on Friday morning.

The new Giant grocery store in Crofton was designed to offer a true one-stop shopping experience to its customers.

Here are just a few of the things the new Giant store has to offer shoppers:

Expanded natural and organic selections

An expansive gourmet cheese selection

Full-service meat and seafood departments

Made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats

Starbucks cafe

Full-service pharmacy

Floral department

Customers also have the option to place pickup or delivery orders on giantfood.com or the Giant Food mobile app, with the choice of either picking up their groceries at the store or having them conveniently delivered right to their doors.

So if you happen to be in the Crofton area, consider stopping by the new Giant grocery store for its grand opening this Friday.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.