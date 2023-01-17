Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bbourdages/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.

The affected Nike shoe store is located at 1500 6th Avenue in Seattle near the Sheraton Grand Hotel and BECU Credit Union.

We were unable to learn of the specific reason for the store's closing. However, according to local sources, there is a sign posted in the window that reads, "Nike Seattle closing 1/20/23."

Founded in 1971, the Nike brand is one of the world's most recognizable brands. The company has become synonymous with quality athletic and leisurewear, offering products for a variety of sports, including basketball, running, soccer, and golf.

However, the shuttering of this Nike store will likely have a profound effect on the community. Not only does it mean the loss of jobs, but it may also mean the loss of tax revenue to the city and less money circulating in the local economy.

Furthermore, this closure will likely cause economic hardship for nearby businesses as well as the store's employees, who will likely be forced to find new employment or relocate to find work.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.