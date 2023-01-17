New discount retail store opens in Tennessee

A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AWSeebaran/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The new WE Wholesale store is located at 7010 Lee Highway in Chattanooga near Mily's Miami Salon and CP Hair Designs.

WE Wholesale has a wide selection of household items, furniture, pet supplies, workout equipment, tools, kid's toys, patio sets, and more. You can see a sampling of the products they have in store on their Facebook page.

The new WE Wholesale warehouse store promises to offer huge savings on a wide selection of popular brand-name items. The store is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

For those on a budget or looking to stock up for an event or party, having access to the low prices of a wholesale store like this is key. Not only will having a new discount store in town make life more convenient for local shoppers, but it can also bring more foot traffic to the area.

So if you happen to be in the Chatanooga area, consider stopping by the new WE Wholesale store on Lee Highway the next time you want to find discounts on furniture, toys, household supplies, and more.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.