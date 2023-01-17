Highly-rated local restaurant opens in Florida

Florida has a new local restaurant serving small plates, wine, and beer from all over the world. So far, feedback from local patrons has been very positive. Read on to learn more.

Photo by EmirMemedovski/Getty Images Signature/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 13, 2023, 1946 Wine Beer Small Plates opened their new Florida restaurant in Brooksville, according to an event posting on the business's Facebook page.

The new 1946 Wine Beer Small Plates restaurant is located at 13 S. Brooksville Avenue in Brooksville near the Country Depot gift shop and the Brooksville Yoga Company.

The new restaurant features live music, a vast selection of wine and beer, and small plates like bruschetta and tzatziki with smoked fish dip. They also serve wraps, salads, and sandwiches. You can view their full menu on their Facebook page.

So far, local patrons have had great experiences at the new 1946 Wine Beer Small Plates location in Brooksville. For example, this is what one local customer named Alysee had to say about the new spot on a recent Google review:

Family friendly atmosphere with great beer and wine selection, and amazing food + live music = all the vibes! The staff and owners were friendly and attentive! The Chicken Philly flatbread was absolutely delicious, and our friends couldn’t stop raving about the Thai Chicken Flatbread, either! Definitely going to be one of our go-to spots now! Don’t wait, GO check this place out now!

So, if you happen to be in the Brooksville area, consider stopping by the new 1946 Wine Beer Small Plates on Brooksville Avenue.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.