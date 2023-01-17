Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by nomadsoulphotos/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is located at 3951 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke near Cost Cutters, Kroger, and the Kumon Math and Reading Center.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop serves a wide selection of hot and cold subs, including cheesesteaks, turkey subs, classic Italian, meatball, and American Wagyu roast beef. They also have vegetarian options, salads, and soup.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback from local patrons regarding the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Roanoke has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Ashley had to say about the sandwich shop in a recent Google review:

The service was friendly and fast. They got the order correct despite multiple modifications on our part. The sandwiches were so delicious!!! It is definitely going to be a repeat destination for us!

So if you happen to be in the Roanoke area, consider stopping by the new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop on Brambleton Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a satisfying sub sandwich.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.