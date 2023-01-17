New local restaurant opens in Wisconsin

An innovative new local bistro recently opened in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Gondola Bistro, Cafe, and Wine Bar celebrated the grand opening of their new Wisconsin cafe in Okauchee Lake, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The Gondola Bistro is located at N50W34959 Wisconsin Avenue in Okauchee Lake near Glenda's Cafe and Mint Beauty & Wellness.

The Gondola Bistro serves delicious coffee drinks, wine, and pastries. They also have a nice selection of breakfast sandwiches and lunch options. You can view their menu here on their Facebook page.

So far, reviews of the new Gondola Bistro have been quite positive. For example, here's what one local patron named Joy had to say about the new cafe in a recent Google review:

Great coffee shop! The coffee is amazing along with the pastries and sandwiches. The staff has great energy and looks like they are having fun!

Another patron named John left this Google review recently as well:

Coffee done right! The Bacon Jam sandwich was the real deal!

So if you happen to be in the Okauchee Lake area, consider stopping by the new Gondola Bistro on Wisconsin Avenue the next time you plan a relaxed get-together with friends or family.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.