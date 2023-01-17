Phoenix, AZ

Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona

Kristen Walters

A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo byIvanko_Brnjakovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.

The Sandwich Spot is located at 1219 E. Glendale Avenue in Phoenix near CJ's Talley's Pub, ACME Locksmith, and J R's Shoe Repair.

The Sandwich Spot serves nearly 30 different varieties of hot and cold sandwiches in almost every combination of meat, cheese, veggies, and sauce imaginable. You can view their full menu here on their website.

So far, feedback on the new Sandwich Spot location in Phoenix has been quite positive. For example, this is what one local patron named Ron had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Yelp review:

Stopped in here on a recommendation from a website I saw. I had a turkey sandwich on their Dutch Crunch bread (a must try if you have never had this bread!). The staff was beyond friendly and the sandwich was awesome. The ingredients were fresh and everything was just right. I'm headed back the next time I'm in the area. You should check it out too.

The Sandwich Spot got its start in California and has been family owned and operated since 2007, according to its website. They now have dozens of locations throughout California, Nevada, Texas, and now Arizona.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

