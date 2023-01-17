New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Slashio Photography on Unsplash

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.

The Pistachio Cakery is located at 109 S. Pendelton Street in Easley near Midtown Music, Indigo Beauty Collective, and TU Engraving & Awards.

The Pistachio Cakery is a local family-owned business run by a mother and daughter team. They create beautiful cakes for weddings and other occasions. They also make delictable specialty desserts like macarons, baklava, strawberry cheesecake, creme puffs, pies, petitfor, muffins and more.

The bakery also serves coffee, lattes, espresso, cappuccino, and soft drinks, making a great spot to grab breakfast or an afternoon treat.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

You can see a sampling of the bakery items offered at the Pistachio Cakery in the video below which can also be found on the bakery's Facebook page.

They also have an image gallery on their website showing some of their recent cake and dessert designs.

So if you happen to be in the Easley area, consider stopping into the new Pistachio Cakery on Pendleton Street the next time you're in the mood for a freshly made sweet treat or would like to order a cake for a special occasion.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.