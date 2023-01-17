Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash

On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

Sweets on the Square is located at 101 South Street in Chardon near Congins Pizza and the Pilgrim Christian Church.

Sweets on the Square sells a wide variety of nostalgic candies and snacks. From Nerds to Bazooka Bubble Gum to Smarties, the shop has all your favorite retro treats.

Here's what one local customer named Krib had to say about the new Sweets on the Square candy shop in a recent Google review:

Great place! Lots of candies and soda and quite low prices. My favorite candy is Zots, there they come in 4 pieces and only cost ¢75! There is also a lot of options if you have minor dietary restrictions.

So if you happen to be in the Chardon area, consider stopping into the new Sweets on the Square candy shop on South Street the next time you get a craving for a nostalgic sweet treat or want to find a unique gift for the candy lover in your life.

