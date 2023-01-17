Family-friendly restaurant chain opens new location in Minnesota

A popular family-friendly restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, the Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade opened its newest Minnesota location in Bemidji, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The new Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade is located at 1635 Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji near the Hobby Lobby, Starbucks, and Applebee's Grill & Bar.

The Pizza Ranch describes itself as a "family-friendly buffet restaurant offering pizza, chicken, salad bar, and arcade games." You can view their full menu here on their website.

They also offer online ordering for delivery, carryout, and catering for events and parties.

The original Pizza Ranch opened in Hull, Iowa, in 1981. By 2017, the regional restaurant chain had opened more than 200 locations in over 13 states.

So far, the new Pizza Ranch location in Bemidji has received positive feedback from local customers. For example, this is what one local patron named Vicki had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Google review:

Loved the food, service and prices!

So if you happen to be in the Bemidji area, consider stopping into the new Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade on Paul Bunyan Drive the next time you're looking to have a fun night out with family or friends.

