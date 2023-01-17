Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.

The new Crazy Glazed is located at 333 B Street in Carlisle near Creative Building Concepts and the Carlisle Food Mart.

Crazy Glazed serves fun and unique donut flavors like apple pie, blueberry dream, cotton candy, lavender lemon, maple bacon, orange creamsicle, peanut butter cup, and more. You must check out their full menu of flavors here if you are a donut lover.

The specialty donut shop has managed to accumulate over 52 reviews on Google from local customers, with an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, which is no easy feat.

Here's what one local customer named Geo had to say about Crazy Glazed in a recent Google review:

Probably the tastiest donuts of the year(i eat a lot)! They compare to Duck Donuts but are much better. Crispy, light, and tons of flavor combinations. They even gave us an extra donut to share one of their seasonal donuts. They were really sweet people working in there. You just want to give them a big hugs!

So if you happen to be in the Carlisle area, consider stopping by the new Crazy Glazed donut shop the next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat.

