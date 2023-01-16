Surprise, AZ

Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona

Kristen Walters

A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more.

Photo bygemmaonUnsplash

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market store will be located at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway in Surprise near Costco Wholesale, Arby's, and Cooper's Hawk.

During the grand opening event, which will be going on from February 3 - 5, the store will have live music, face painting, giveaways, sample tasting, and more. The initial grand opening will kick off at 6:35 am on February 3rd with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the doors will open at 7 am.

According to the company's website, the first 200 customers in the store on grand opening day will receive reusable shopping bags filled with samples.

Sprouts is a health-oriented grocery store that caters to customers looking for organic and locally grown items at affordable prices. The stores have a huge range of produce, from fresh fruits and vegetables to nuts, seeds, baked goods, dairy products, and more.

So if you happen to be in the Surprise area, mark your calendar for February 3rd and consider stopping out for the grand opening of the new Sprouts Farmers Market.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

