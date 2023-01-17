Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma

A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more.

Photo by RyanKing999/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.

The new Tiger Sugar cafe is located at 2433 N. Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City, near Craig's Curious Emporium and the Trinity Child Development Center.

Tiger Sugar serves "brown sugar bubble tea with fresh cream and a unique tiger stripe design," which takes around eight hours to prepare, according to the company's website. You can view their full menu here.

So far, the new Tiger Sugar location in Oklahoma City has gotten several positive reviews from customers. For example, here's what one patron named Tristian had to say about the new cafe in a recent Google review:

Excellent as always! This is a place I'm happy to have in OKC. It has long been a must-visit any time I am in the Dallas metro, however this wonderful boba shop is now in my neck of the woods. The quality here is outstanding, and it blows every other boba place I've tried out of the water.

So if you happen to be in the Oklahoma City area, consider stopping by the new Tiger Sugar location on N. Classen Boulevard the next time you're in the mood for an authentic bubble tea.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.