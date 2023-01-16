Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois

An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.

The now-shuttered American Eagle Outfitters store was located at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth near Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, and HIbbery Sports.

American Eagle Outfitters is an iconic lifestyle retail brand that offers fashionable clothing and accessories for men and women. It is known for its quality denim selection, as well as its comfortable lifestyle items like hoodies and T-shirts.

While the closure of the Forsyth location may be disappointing news for some customers who enjoyed shopping at the brand's brink and mortar stores, the news of these closures is not exactly a surprise. The retail clothing store, which caters to younger shoppers, announced in early 2021 that it planned to close over 200 of its store locations, according to a report by CNBC.

American Eagle Outfitters also closed another store location at a shopping center in Missouri this past weekend.

The closure of these American Eagle Outfitters stores will surely be a great loss in terms of convenience and customer service for many people.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.