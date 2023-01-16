Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona

A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Keghan Crossland on Unsplash

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The new Cartel Roasting Co. is located at 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix in the Dessert Ridge Marketplace near Islands Restaurant, Sharetea, and Hot Topic.

Cartel Roasting Co. serves specialty coffee drinks, espresso, filtered coffee, tea, and food items like breakfast burritos, croissants, overnight oats, donuts, chia pudding, and banana bread. One of the main things that sets them apart is that their coffee is roasted fresh for every order.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

In addition to in-store service, orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery. The company also offers a "coffee subscription," which is perfect for gifts or those who prefer to enjoy premium coffee at home. Coffee deliveries can be scheduled weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly.

So if you happen to be in the Phoenix area, consider stopping by the new Cartel Roasting Co. location at the Dessert Ridge Marketplace the next time you're in the mood for a specialty coffee drink, tea, or a sweet pastry treat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.