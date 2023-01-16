Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Allison Shaw on Unsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.

The new Crumbl Cookies store is located at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights near Sleep Outfitters, Faxoli's Italian Restaurant, and Frisch's Big Boy.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that offers a rotating menu of flavors each week, so there's always something new to try. You can view their current flavors here on their website.

So far, reviews of the new gourmet cookie shop have been mostly positive. For example, here's what one local customer named David had to say about the new Crumbl Cookies location in Huber Heights in a recent Google review:

These are great cookies. They are much bigger in size than one may realize and can easily be shared. Some say they’re expensive but in comparison to actual local bakeries that would provide the same type of cookies they really are comparable in price. Great service and selections! Glad to have this new location join us in this area.

So if you happen to be in the Huber Heights area, consider stopping by the new Crumbl Cookie shop located on Old Troy Pike the next time you're in the mood for a sweet treat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.