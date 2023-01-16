New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in Georgia

A new locally-owned "from-scratch" Southern-style restaurant recently opened in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Country Gold Cafe celebrated its grand opening in Taylorsville, according to an event post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The Country Gold Cafe serves a nice selection of "Southern-style comfort foods that are made from scratch, including Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Homemade Meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Dumplings, Cornbread, Nana's Apple Crisp, and more.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

They also offer catering services for parties and events.

Many of the recipes used at the new cafe have been passed down through the owner's family for generations. The restaurant's theme is also a tribute to the owner's late grandfather Joe Shinall, "who was on the Billboard charts at the time of his passing," according to the restaurant's website.

The Country Gold Cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 am to 8 pm, Friday from 5 am to 9 pm, and Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm. They are closed on Sunday and Monday, according to their website.

So if you happen to be in the Taylorsville area, consider stopping by the new Country Gold Cafe the next time you're in the mood for a delicious Southern-style meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.