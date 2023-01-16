Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month

A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken will be located at 69-A US Highway 41 in Schererville near Chick-fil-A, Lane Bryant, and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

Dave's Hot Chicken is known for its spicy hot chicken sliders and tenders. However, you can choose from seven different heat levels, from "no spice" all the way up to "reaper." The restaurant also serves a nice selection of sides, such as cheese fries, kale slaw, and mac & cheese. If you're looking for an after-dinner treat, be sure to give one of their creamy milkshakes a try.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

In addition to its dine-in service, Dave's Hot Chicken also offers online ordering. This new location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 11 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 am to midnight.

So if you happen to be in the Schererville area, consider stopping by the new Dave's Hot Chicken location on US Highway 41 the next time you're in the mood for a spicy chicken sandwich meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.