Popular retail chain closes another store in Missouri

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular clothing store chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another Missouri store location in St. Joesph, according to local reports.

The shuttered store was located at 3702 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph inside the East Hills Shopping Center.

American Eagle Outfitters is a popular clothing retailer that has been providing fashionable, high-quality apparel at affordable prices since 1977. The closing of the St. Joseph store will likely be disappointing news for residents who enjoyed shopping at this location.

It is also disappointing that another American Eagle Outfitters location has closed its doors as it reduces the options shoppers have to purchase clothing in town. Furthermore, it means fewer jobs available in the community for those who rely on them for employment.

However, fans of the American Eagle Outfitters brand can still shop the retailer's wide selection of men's and women's clothing items and accessories on its website.

Even though the physical store in St. Joesph may be gone now, many customers will fondly recall the stylish apparel and quality customer service that made it a go-to destination for so many years.

In addition to the St. Joesph location, the company is also closing store locations in Forsyth, Illinois, and Lakewood, New York, according to this source.

