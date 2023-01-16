Well-known retail chain closing another store in Indiana

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.

Photo by kevinjeon00/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.

JCPenny has been a staple of the Concord Mall since it opened in 1976. However, beginning in February, the store will start liquidating its inventory. This JCPenney location is expected to be closed around May.

Local reports indicated that employees of this closing JCPenney store location would be offered positions at a nearby JCPenney location.

We could not find any information indicating that the Concord Mall has found another retailer to take over the space that the JCPenney store currently occupies. This has led some to have concerns over the future viability of the Concord Mall itself.

Over the past few years, malls across the country have been struggling. With rising online shopping and competition from other types of retail outlets, many mall stores have closed or suffered diminishing sales, so while the impending closure of this JCPenney store is disappointing, it's also not terribly surprising.

If you are in the Elkhart area, you still have some time to stop into this JCPenney location before it closes its doors for good. I'm sure many residents who have fond memories of shopping here over the years will be sad to see it go.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.