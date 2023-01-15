Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.

The new Dave's Hot Chicken location is at 335 N. Saddle Creek Road in Omaha, near Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks, and the Indian Creek Plant Nursery.

So far, the new Dave's Hot Chicken location in Omaha is getting great reviews from local patrons. For example, here's what one local customer named Leciaa had to say about the new Nebraska location in a recent Google review:

First time trying Dave’s Hot Chicken and immediately when l walked in the energy was great. I was greeted at the door, the cashier was patient and helped navigate the menu. The Manager Denise was amazing she even helped me take my food to the table which was fresh made to order. 10/10 we loved it!

So if you happen to be in the Omaha area, consider stopping into the new Dave's Hot Chicken location on N. Saddle Creek Road the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious chicken meal.

Dave's Hot Chicken is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a to 11 pm. You can view their menu here.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.