Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

According to one local report, the store was having a difficult time finding enough employees to sufficiently run and manage the store. That report also indicated that Weiser's Market had experienced a drop in sales due to a larger grocery store opening nearby recently.

However, Weiser's Market will continue to operate its other store location in Lititz for the foreseeable future, according to a post on the business's Facebook page. The post also mentioned that employees at the Akron store would be offered positions at the Lititz location.

The popular local market has provided grocery items to the residents of Akron for the past twenty-four years. Dozens of local residents have expressed their condolences regarding the closing on the business's Facebook page and recounted positive memories and experiences at the store over the years.

Weiser's Market in Akron will surely be missed. However, if you are in the area, you can still stop into the store until its closing date on February 11th.

