Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Montana

A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AnnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

This week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Montana restaurant location in Billings.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 670 S. 24th Street W in Billings near Planet Fitness, Walmart Supercenter, and Applebee's Grill and Bar.

Chick-fil-A has become one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in the country in recent years and now has more than 2,600 locations across the nation.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is known for its signature chicken sandwich, made with fresh ingredients and a unique blend of spices.

Chick-fil-A has an efficient service model that allows customers to get their food quickly and easily. Additionally, the restaurant has a strong corporate culture that emphasizes customer service, quality, and community involvement.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A's menu offers something for almost everyone. Whether it's a breakfast item, chicken sandwich, wrap, or salad, you will likely find something to satisfy your cravings.

The new Chick-fil-A location in Billings will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 9 pm, according to the company's website.

So if you happen to be in the Billings area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant on S. 24th Street W the next time you get a craving for a fast and delicious chicken sandwich, fries, or shake.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.