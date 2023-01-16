Grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia

A trendy new grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing Chicago-based grocery store chain Foxtrot opened its newest Virginia store location in Arlington, according to local reports.

The new Foxtrot grocery store is located at 1771 N. Pierce Street in Arlington near CVS, Safeway, and Target.

Foxtrot stores have been described as a "hybrid of an urban convenience store, local market, and cafe" by Winsight Grocery Business.

The new Foxtrot location offers freshly made meals, a wine shop, bakery items, frozen foods, coffee, and pantry items, as well as a fresh selection of grocery items.

In addition to shopping in-store, you can also shop online at their website for delivery or pickup. This is a great feature for those who prefer to shop online or to save time by not having to search for items in the store.

The new Foxtrot location in Arlington is open from 7 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, 8 am to 10 pm on Fridays, 7 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 7 am to 9 pm on Sundays, according to their website.

So if you happen to be in the Arlington area, consider stopping by the new Foxtrot grocery store located on North Pierce Street the next time you're in the mood for a fresh meal or need to restock your kitchen.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.