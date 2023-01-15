Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut

A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more.

According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.

This Price Rite supermarket location has served the Cromwell community for over fourteen years and employed at least twenty-five people, according to one local report.

The specific reason for the closure was not provided. However, the community will likely be disappointed to learn of this news.

Many residents have relied on Price Rite for their grocery needs over the years. This closure may create greater inconvenience for those families that lived near the store and who may now need to travel further to purchase food items.

The store closure also means potential job losses for many people as well. However, this local report indicated that the company may offer displaced employees positions at other nearby Price Rite locations.

Once this Price Rite grocery store closes at the end of the month, there is likely to be a sense of loss felt by the community. The closure of any business can be difficult, but this one may be especially difficult for the people of Cromwell.

