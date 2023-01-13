Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi grocery store will be located at 100 Independence Way in Danvers near Best Buy, Panera Bread, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 9 am on January 26th with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the store will have some nice prizes and giveaways for shoppers who choose to come out for the event.

For example, the first hundred customers on opening day will be given gift cards worth a "mystery" amount of up to $100 to spend in the store.

The store will also be giving out free shopping totes and hosting a raffle for a $500 Aldi gift card. Shoppers can enter the raffle at the new Aldi store in Danvers between January 26 - 29, 2023.

The store will be open daily from 9 am to 8 pm when it opens.

So if you happen to be in the Danvers area, consider stopping into the new Aldi grocery store location on Independence Way the next time you need to re-stock your pantry.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.