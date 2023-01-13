Denver, CO

Local restaurant owners open highly-anticipated new eatery in Colorado

Kristen Walters

A highly-anticipated new restaurant recently opened in Colorado. Read on to learn more.

Photo byKzenon/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the new Aloy Thai Eatery celebrated its grand opening in Denver, according to the restaurant's website.

The new Aloy Thai Eatery is located at 211 E. 7th Avenue in Denver near Trader Joe's and the Luca Italian Restaurant.

According to the restaurant's website, the Aloy Thai Eatery is a new restaurant concept started by Aloy Thai Cuisine and Aloy Modern Thai, which is a local women-owned family business.

The new eatery features the most popular dishes from the business's other two restaurants, such as Crab Cheese Wontons, Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls, and BBQ Lemongrass Chicken.

You can view Aloy Thai Eatery's full menu here on their website.

So far, reviews of the new Aloy Thai Eatery have been quite positive. For example, here's what one local customer named Anna had to say about the new restaurant in a recent Google review:

Got a few small things to go - The crab cheese wontons are great, and the beignet bites are crazy, crazy good! Excited to try more things soon!

So if you happen to live or work in the Denver area, consider stopping into the new Aloy Thai Eatery on E. 7th Avenue the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious Thai entree.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

