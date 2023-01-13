"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio

If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.

Photo by keko64/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Monday, January 16, 2023, the popular local restaurant Keystone's Mac Shack will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Athens, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The new Keystone's Mac Shack is located at 14 S. Court Street in Athens near the Bagel Street Deli, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Donkey Coffee. This will be the second Ohio location for the restaurant.

Keystone's Mac Shack serves a nice selection of scrumptious mac and cheese entrees. If you prefer basic mac and cheese, consider trying the "Lovin' Spoonful." If you're a fan of buffalo chicken, you'll want to give the "Buffalo Springfield" or "Powerhouse" mac and cheese dishes a try.

The restaurant also offers gluten-free options, sides, and desserts like Oreo Cream Pie and cookies.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

So if you happen to be in the Athens area, consider stopping out at the new Keystone's Mac Shack location on S. Court Street the next time you get a craving for a creamy mac and cheese meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.