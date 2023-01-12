Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week

A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ricardolmagen/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.

The new Jollibee restaurant will be located at 11891 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando near Checker's, Pollo Tropical, and the Olive Garden.

The grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 9 am on January 18th for to-go and drive-through service.

The Jollibee menu features a wide selection of fast-food items, including burgers, fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, tenders, spaghetti, burger steaks, sides, and desserts. You can view Jollibee's full menu here on their website.

Patrons who download the Jollibee app can get additional coupons and discounts.

The Jollibee restaurant chain currently has over 70 restaurant locations in the United States and more than 1300 locations worldwide.

Having a Jollibee restaurant open in Orlando brings additional variety to the local food scene. It also provides jobs for people in the community, which can help to bolster the local economy.

So if you happen to live or work in the Orlando area, consider stopping into the new Jollibee restaurant location on E. Colonial Drive the next time you're in the mood for a fast and delicious meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.