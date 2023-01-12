Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week

A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.

The new Huey Magoo's restaurant is located at 200 E. Freemont Street in Las Vegas inside the Fremont Hotel & Casino.

Huey Magoo’s is a popular fast-food restaurant that specializes in serving up delicious chicken tenders and other classic American meals. They are known for their freshly prepared, lightly-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches. However, if you're looking for something on the lighter side, the restaurant chain also offers salad and grilled chicken options as well.

You can view their full menu here on their website.

The opening of the new Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Las Vegas is great news for the community. Not only will it provide a convenient source of quick and reasonably priced food, but it may also create additional jobs and contribute to the local economy.

With its convenient location and tasty food offerings, the opening of a new Huey Magoo’s location is sure to be a welcome addition to the Las Vegas food scene.

So if you happen to be in the Las Vegas area, consider stopping by the new Huey Magoo's restaurant located inside the Fremont Hotel & Casino the next time you get a craving for a delicious chicken meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.