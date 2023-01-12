Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week

A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by RossHelen/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.

The new I Love Juice Bar is located at 10512 Meeting Street in Prospect near Old School NY Pizza and the Fiesta Time Amigos restaurant.

The I Love Juice Bar offers a nice selection of fresh juices, smoothies, wellness shots, and coffee drinks, as well as healthy food options.

Popular smoothie flavors include "Greens," which is a mix of spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, lemon, apple juice, and coconut milk. Or, if you're in the mood for something sweet, give their Pineapple Cake or Tangy Pitaya smoothie a try.

If you're looking for a healthy meal or snack, you can order one of their bowls, like the "Athlete Bowl," which consists of bananas, spinach, peanut butter, cacao powder, and protein powder topped with granola, almond butter, hemp seeds, and assorted berries.

You can see their full menu here.

So if you happen to be in the Prospect area, consider stopping into the new I Love Juice Bar location on Meeting Street the next time you're in the mood for a delicious smoothie or a light, healthy meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.