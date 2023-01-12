Ashwaubenon, WI

Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin

Kristen Walters

A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIXPX_0kCXSU9U00
Photo byDean Drobot/Canva Pro license

On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.

The new Crumbl Cookies eatery is located at 2308 S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon near the Orchard Ridge Apartments and Baxter Healthcare Medical Supply Store.

Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie brand that offers a rotating menu of flavors that changes each week. For example, this week, the new Ashwaubenon location will serve Confetti Cake, Peanut Butter Cup, Lemon Cheesecake, Rocky Road, Classic Pink Sugar, and the time-tested favorite, Milk Chocolate Chip.

You can view their current cookie flavor options anytime by visiting their website.

Not only are their cookies delicious and made with care, but they also offer a convenient online ordering system that makes it easy to get your hands on these tasty treats regardless of where you live. Whether you want a simple pick-up order or need a larger quantity for a party or event, Crumbl is a great option.

So if you happen to be in the Ashwaubenon area, consider stopping into the new Crumbl Cookies location on S. Oneida Street the next time you get a craving for a sweet treat.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story. Send inquiries, info, or corrections to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

