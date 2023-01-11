Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month

A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Martijn Baudoin on Unsplash

According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.

The announcement left many local shoppers baffled because many say the grocery store was frequently busy with customers. While there are other grocery stores in the area, this closure will likely have a detrimental effect on shoppers who have come to rely on the local store.

This is what one local shopper had to say about the current state of the closing Sun Fresh Market on Holmes Road in a recent Google review:

Produce section is rough to say the least. They have removed the butcher counter. The deli counter closes before 7pm. This store is going downhill and management doesn’t seem to care. You can contact them about the horrible cashier experiences and they won’t even reply back.

Sun Fresh Market is a local grocery store chain with multiple locations throughout Missouri and Kansas but mostly centered around the Kansas City area.

It is always unfortunate when a local grocery store closes its doors. These stores provide vital services to the community. Without these establishments, communities can suffer in terms of fewer jobs, fewer choices, and reduced competition. The closure of this grocery store is certainly a major loss for all involved.

