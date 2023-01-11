Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ron Lach/Pexels/Canva Pro license

If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, a new local clothing shop in Gardendale called KS Boutique will be celebrating its grand opening event with some amazing giveaways.

The new KS Boutique is located at 1705 Decatur Highway in Gardendale near the Post Office and D&D Flooring.

The grand opening event will be held from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

The first 32 customers to visit the store will receive a cute reusable tote bag. There will also be a drawing at checkout for a percentage off your purchase, with some shoppers getting discounts of up to 60% off, according to the boutique's announcement on Facebook.

One of the things that sets KS Boutique apart from other clothing retailers is that it carries a wide selection of women's clothing ranging from sizes Small to 3X. So if you typically have a difficult time finding cute and trendy styles in your size, you should check out the selection at KS Boutique.

You can also shop online at their website.

So if you happen to be in the Gardendale area, consider stopping by the new KS Boutique for their grand opening event.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.