Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd

A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Monkey Business Images/Canva Pro license

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the highly-anticipated new plant-based restaurant, Karyn's Kitchen, celebrated the grand opening of its new Illinois restaurant location in Flossmoor.

This is the fifth restaurant opening for owner Karyn Calabrese.

Karyn's Kitchen is located at 3331 Vollmer Road in Flossmoor near the Kingsberry Waffle House and Sunrise Health Foods.

So far, reviews for Karyn's Kitchen by local patrons have been overwhelmingly positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Kay had to say about the newly opened restaurant in a recent Google review:

I've been here for dinner twice already, it's so good! The first time I had the veggie pizza and it great! TONS of crisp veggie toppings and delicious crust. I brought a group with me the next time. My guests didn't even realize that they were eating vegan! The food is fantastic and made to order, so plan to spend a bit of time while they craft your meal. Yum!

So if you happen to live or work in the Flossmoor area, consider stopping into Karyn's Kitchen on Vollmer Road the next time you are in the mood for a delicious plant-based entree.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.