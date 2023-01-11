Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month

A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the beloved and fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Illinois store location in North Riverside, according to the company's website.

The new Aldi store will be located at 7517 Cermak Road in North Riverside near the Olive Garden restaurant, Hobby Lobby, and Champs Sports.

The grand opening event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am on January 26th with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. Early shoppers who come out for the grand opening will be awarded gift cards and other giveaways.

According to the company's website, the first hundred customers at the grand opening will receive gift cards worth various amounts, with some worth as much as $100. The store will also be handing out free shopping totes while supplies last.

However, even if you can't make it out to the grand opening event, you can still enter to win a $500 Aldi gift card at the new store in North Riverside. The store will be collecting entries from January 26 - 29 at the store. No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing.

So, if you happen to be in the North Riverside area, consider stopping into the new Aldi location on Cermak Road when it opens later this month.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.