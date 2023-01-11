Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.

Photo by gemma on Unsplash

If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The new Publix grocery store is located at 12701 Town Center Drive in Covington and is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

So far, reviews of the new Publix supermarket location in Covington have been quite positive. For example, here's what one local customer had to say about the new grocery store in a recent Google review:

I have been waiting for today for quite a while. For the last few years I have driven all the way to ingles in Madison as the Covington Kroger is so bad. Today I got to shop at a clean well stocked store with plenty of checkout lines open. Everyone was smiling and helpful. I look forward to shopping there when all the balloons are gone and the C Suite people are no longer standing around watching everything. Every employee I interacted with seemed very happy to be there.

So, if you happen to be in the Covington area, consider stopping into the new Publix supermarket on Town Center Drive the next time you need to stock up on food or pantry items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.