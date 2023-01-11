Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Ivanko_Brnjakovic/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs restaurant is located at 15190 Isabella Drive in Big Rapids near the Hampton Inn, Culver's, and Meijer grocery store.

Jersey Mike's has become a popular place to grab a quick meal in recent years because they serve fresh, quality ingredients in all of their sandwiches. They also have a wide selection of menu items that appeal to different tastes and preferences, making it easy to please almost anyone.

Some of the more popular menu items include their Original Italian sub, Mike's Chicken Philly, the Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, and their famous Grilled Portabella Mushroom & Swiss. All of these sandwiches are made with freshly-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and flavorful sauces that add an extra hint of flavor.

You can view Jersey Mike's Subs full menu here on their website.

So, if you happen to be in the Big Rapids area, consider stopping into the new Jersey Mike's Subs location on Isabella Drive the next time you get a craving for a hot or cold sub. No matter what type of sandwich you prefer, you can be sure to find something delicious at Jersey Mike's.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.