Mccall, ID

Fast-growing grocery store chain opening new location in Idaho next week

Kristen Walters

A fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Idado next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo byHanson LuonUnsplash

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the popular and fast-growing supermarket chain Natural Grocers will be opening its newest Idaho grocery store location in McCall.

The new Natural Grocers supermarket will be located at 209 N. 3rd Street in McCall near the Holiday Inn Express and the Scrub-It Car Wash.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 8:20 am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 150 customers in line at the grand opening will be given special gift cards worth different amounts, between $5 and $500, to spend in the store.

According to the company's press release, the first 500 customers will receive handcrafted Ecuadorian hats. There will also be a prize wheel that customers can spin to win additional prizes.

However, even if you can't make it to the grand opening event, you still can win some great prizes. The new Natural Grocers store in McCall is hosting a raffle that shoppers can enter between January 18 - February 1, 2023. Raffle prizes include a $500 gift card, an Aventon e-bike, Vitamix Blender, and more.

So if you happen to live or work in the McCall area, consider stopping in the new Natural Grocers supermarket location on N 3rd Street when it opens next week to stock up on food and other household essentials.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.

