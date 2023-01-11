Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron County

A trending discount store chain is opening another new location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Marie-Michèle Bouchard on Unsplash

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the rapidly expanding discount retail store chain Ollie's Good Stuff Cheap is opening its newest Texas store location in Harlingen, according to the company's website.

The new Ollie's store will be located at 2020 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen in the Valle Vista Mall near Sweet Sprint Dreams, J G Gold Works, and Victoria's Secret.

Ollie’s Good Stuff Cheap is the ultimate destination for bargain hunters. At Ollie's, you'll discover an expansive selection of quality items at prices that are hard to beat. From name-brand merchandise to everyday essentials - all at discounts of up to 70% off.

The opening of the new Ollie’s Good Stuff Cheap store in Harlingen is sure to be a great addition to the community. Customers can purchase everything from food, clothes, and household essentials at discounted rates, making it easier for them to provide for their families.

The convenience of having an Ollie's discount store nearby allows local residents to get what they need quickly and conveniently while keeping more of their hard-earned money.

Check out their weekly flyer for current deals and specials.

So if you happen to be in the Harlingen area, consider stopping into the new Ollie's discount store when it opens later this month to check out their deals and discounts for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.