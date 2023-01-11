Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week

Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.

Photo by BanksPhotos/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a convenience store in Altoona.

The winning scratcher was for the game "We Wish You a Merry Million" and was sold at the Sunco Station at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The Pennsylvania Lottery listed the store as "Saji & Sharvan" but with the same address as the Sunoco station.

If you purchased a scratch-off ticket from this location recently, you might want to scratch it now or double-check it. Keep in mind that scratch-off tickets expire one year from the game's end-sale date.

Another scratch-off lottery ticket for the same game (We Wish You a Merry Million), which was also worth $1 million, was recently sold at a Wawa in Flourtown last week. You can read that story here.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, winning ticket holders of prizes worth more than $2500 should sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Lottery office at 1-800-692-7481 to discuss the next steps for claiming their prize.

However, winning tickets that are worth less than $2500 can be claimed at any Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

Good luck, everyone!

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.