Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next week

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in New York next week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Kawe Rodrigues/Pexels/Canva Pro license

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the major discount grocery store chain Lidl will be opening its newest New York store location in Deer Park.

The new Lidl store will be located at 450 Commack Road in Deer Park near Bolla Market, Mattress Gallery, and Procida Tile.

According to one local source, this new Lidl grocery store will be the largest in the area, at about 36,000 square feet.

During the grand opening event on January 18th, the new Lidl store will be giving away fun prizes and offering great deals on many products. For example, the first 100 customers in the store will receive special gift cards worth various amounts ranging from $5 to $100, according to the company's website.

The new Lidl store will also be handing out free samples and giving away Lidl swag to celebrate the grand opening event.

In addition to everyday low prices, Lidl stores also offer additional deals and savings each week on hundreds of items throughout the store. You can view their weekly deals and specials on their website.

So, if you happen to be in the Deer Park area, consider stopping into the new Lidl grocery store on Commack Road after it opens next week to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.