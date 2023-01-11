Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds

A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Petardj/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular A&W Restaurant chain opened its newest Wisconsin location in Altoona.

The new A&W Restaurant is located at 2870 Woodman Drive in Altoona near Starbucks and Woodman's Gas Station.

According to one local report, some patrons were so excited about the grand opening of the new A&W Restaurant that they camped outside so they could be some of the first customers inside the establishment when the doors opened yesterday morning.

The A&W Restaurant chain is one of the oldest in the country, dating back to 1919. The brand quickly rose to fame due to its delicious root beer served in frosty mugs. Today they serve burgers, chicken tenders, hotdogs, sides, and other sweet treats, including their famous Root Beer Floats.

So far, reviews of the new A&W Restaurant are largely positive. For example, here's what one local patron named William had to say about the new location in Altoona in a recent Google review:

This was my first time going to a A&W and it was delicious, didn't realize it was the first day of opening, the line was crazy, the guy couldn't get our name right lol other then that it was a fantastic experience.

So, if you happen to be in the Altoona area, consider stopping into the new A&W Restaurant on Woodman Drive the next time you're in the mood for a juicy burger or creamy root beer float.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.