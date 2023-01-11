Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho

A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more.

Photo by RossHelen/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.

The new Pieology Pizzeria is located at 1327 N. Meridian Road in Kuna near Reed's Dairy, McDonald's, and Ridley's Family Markets.

The new Pieology Pizzeria restaurant in Kuna is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm, 10:30 am to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 11 am to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 11:30 am to 8:30 pm on Sundays.

You can view their full menu here.

So far, reviews from local patrons have been mostly positive, with some of constructive feedback. For example, this is what one local customer named Joey had to say about the new Pieology Pizzeria in Kuna in a recent Google review:

The pizza tastes great. However, the pizza is very tiny, almost like a child size pizza. Yeah of course I've been to blaze Pizza and MOD Pizza. I think they do a better job of at least sizing the of the pizza. I think they also give you a better value for your money. When they put the sauce on my pizza they use that paint brush and you don't get a lot of sauce.

So if you happen to be in the Kuna area, consider stopping into the new Pieology Pizzeria location on Meridian Road to check it out for yourself.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.