Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida

Kristen Walters

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1tPn_0kAFCxyl00
Photo byWinn-Dixie

The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.

The new Winn-Dixie grocery store is located at 100 Little Cypress Drive in St. Johns near KB Home Stonecrest and the Goodwill store.

Customers visiting the new Winn-Dixie store in St. Johns can expect to find a variety of options for quick meals, like custom sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. For those with a sweet tooth, the bakery is stocked with freshly baked artisan bread and cakes, plus an array of sweet pastries and desserts.

So far, reviews of the new Winn-Dixie grocery store have been quite positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Wayne had to say about the new grocery store in St. Johns in a recent Google review:

The new Winn-Dixie is off of Racetrack Road and it is awesome! The place was clean, it was set up right and it was easy to shop. All of the people working there were helpful, all around good place. The prices were good too, a lot of bogos.

So if you happen to be in the St. Johns area, consider stopping into the new Winn-Dixie supermarket the next time you need to stock up on groceries.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grocery stores# business# food# economy# grand opening

Comments / 39

Published by

Follow for local business news, grand openings & events. Send inquiries, info, or feedback to kristenwaltersnb@gmail.com.

Pennsylvania State
65K followers

More from Kristen Walters

Broomall, PA

Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week

A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week

A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.

Read full story
1 comments
Greenwood Village, CO

Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next week

A unique restaurant chain is opening a new location in Colorado next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding food chain Pokeworks will be opening its first Colorado restaurant location in Greenwood Village, according to local reports.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next week

A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the rapidly-expanding Filipino fast-casual restaurant chain Jollibee will be opening its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to an announcement on their Instagram page.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week

A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.

Read full story
5 comments
Eugene, OR

Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month

A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.

Read full story
9 comments
Prospect, KY

Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week

A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.

Read full story
1 comments
Ashwaubenon, WI

Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin

A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.

Read full story
1 comments
Bad Axe, MI

Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month

A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.

Read full story
1 comments
Malden, MA

Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in Massachusetts

A fun and flavorful new fast-casual restaurant recently held the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. Bam Bam Chicken, a new fast-casual restaurant in Malden, recently celebrated its grand opening event this month, according to local reports.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month

A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.

Read full story
18 comments
Gardendale, AL

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Flossmoor, IL

Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd

A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
3 comments
North Riverside, IL

Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month

A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Covington, GA

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Read full story
18 comments
Big Rapids, MI

Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.

Read full story
2 comments
Mccall, ID

Fast-growing grocery store chain opening new location in Idaho next week

A fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Idado next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the popular and fast-growing supermarket chain Natural Grocers will be opening its newest Idaho grocery store location in McCall.

Read full story
8 comments
Cameron County, TX

Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron County

A trending discount store chain is opening another new location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the rapidly expanding discount retail store chain Ollie's Good Stuff Cheap is opening its newest Texas store location in Harlingen, according to the company's website.

Read full story
1 comments
Altoona, PA

Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week

Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.

Read full story
7 comments
Deer Park, NY

Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next week

A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in New York next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the major discount grocery store chain Lidl will be opening its newest New York store location in Deer Park.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy