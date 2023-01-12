Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Winn-Dixie

The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.

The new Winn-Dixie grocery store is located at 100 Little Cypress Drive in St. Johns near KB Home Stonecrest and the Goodwill store.

Customers visiting the new Winn-Dixie store in St. Johns can expect to find a variety of options for quick meals, like custom sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. For those with a sweet tooth, the bakery is stocked with freshly baked artisan bread and cakes, plus an array of sweet pastries and desserts.

So far, reviews of the new Winn-Dixie grocery store have been quite positive. For example, this is what one local customer named Wayne had to say about the new grocery store in St. Johns in a recent Google review:

The new Winn-Dixie is off of Racetrack Road and it is awesome! The place was clean, it was set up right and it was easy to shop. All of the people working there were helpful, all around good place. The prices were good too, a lot of bogos.

So if you happen to be in the St. Johns area, consider stopping into the new Winn-Dixie supermarket the next time you need to stock up on groceries.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.