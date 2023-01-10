Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Veselova/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.

The new Raising Canes Chicken Fingers restaurant is located at 4 E. Towsontown Boulevard in Towson near Hannah's Cafe and the Baltimore County District Public Defender Office.

The grand opening event is scheduled to start at 9:30 am and there will be a drawing between 8 am and 9 am where twenty people (over the age of 13) will win free food from Raising Cane's for a year, according to one local source.

Popular menu items include Raising Cane's original chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. People also love the special sauces that are offered for dipping including their famous Cane’s sauce.

Customers typically enjoy the Raising Cane's restaurant chain because of the generous portions and reasonable prices. Having a new Raising Cane's restaurant open up in Towson is also beneficial to the local community as it provides more jobs and revenue to the area.

So if you happen to be in the Towson area, consider stopping into the new Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers location on Towsontown Boulevard the next time you're in the mood for a delicious chicken finger meal or sandwich.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.