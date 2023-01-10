Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Baranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.

Unlike traditional grocery stores, JackBe only offers curbside pickup, so there's no need to spend extra time in the store shopping for items or waiting in long checkout lines.

The way it works is customers place their orders via the JackBe app and pick up their items at a time that's convenient for them. The store promises never to make product substitutions, so you always get exactly what you ordered.

The new JackBe grocery store is located at 18001 N. May Avenue in Edmond, near Starbucks and J&J Donuts.

So far, feedback on the new JackBe grocery store has been mostly positive. For example, this is what one local shopper named Matthew had to say about his experience shopping at the new location in Edmond in a recent Google review:

Was in a hurry and needed some good quality beef for an upcoming party. Downloaded the app, found exactly what I was looking for and hit send/purchase. I pulled into a stall shortly after arriving. My steak was at my car in less than ten minutes! The girl who brought it out to me had me inspect the cut and the look of the steak before I drove off. Fantastic service and great quality food. Next time I’ll ask if they have options for thicker cut steaks. I like mine rare. This has the potential to change everything about the way I shop. I just hope they can keep that ten minute guarantee in play….cause that’s a game changer!

So, if you happen to be in the Edmond area, consider trying out the new JackBe grocery shopping experience the next time you need to stock up on food items.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.