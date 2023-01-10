Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this week

A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the U.S. is opening another new spot in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.

Photo by AnnapolisStudios/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Michigan restaurant location in Livonia, according to the company's website.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located at 11700 Middlebelt Road in Livonia near McDonald's, Crumbl Cookies, and HomeTowne Studios.

The new Chick-fil-A location in Livonia will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 am to 9 pm. Chick-fil-a restaurants are not open on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A is well known for its delicious menu offerings, including its classic chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and Chick-fil-A sauce. They also offer breakfast items, wraps, salads, sides, and milkshakes. You can view their full menu here.

The restaurant chain also offers catering services for parties and events.

Chick-fil-A restaurants have become popular places to eat because they offer fast, flavorful food that is freshly prepared. Having a new Chick-fil-A restaurant open in Livonia also has the potential to benefit the community by bringing more jobs and revenue to the area.

So if you happen to be in the Livonia area, consider stopping into the new Chick-fil-A restaurant location on Middlebelt Road the next time you're in the mood for a quick and delicious chicken meal, fries, or milkshake.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.