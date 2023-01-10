Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Mihai Constantin/Pexels/Canva Pro license

On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.

The new Duck Donuts location will be at 1121 Shoppes Boulevard in Moosic near Gourmet Slice Pizza and the AT&T Cell Phone Store within the Shoppes at Montage Mountain.

According to one local source, the grand opening event is scheduled to kick off at 8 am this Saturday.

Duck Donuts offers a wide selection of specialty donut flavors such as Bacon in the Sun, Blueberry Lemonade, French Toast, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, and more. They also serve unique breakfast sandwiches that use donuts instead of a traditional bun or bagel, ice cream served on top of donuts, and both hot and cold coffee drinks.

You can view their full menu here.

Duck Donuts currently has Pennsylvania locations in Allentown, Hershey, Collegeville, State College, Pittsburgh, West Chester, Lancaster, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Mechanicsburg, as well as stores in many other states throughout the country.

So if you happen to live or work in the Moosic area, consider stopping into the new Duck Donuts location on Shoppes Boulevard the next time you get a craving for something sweet.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.