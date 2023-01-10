Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York

A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more.

Photo by Raul Rodriguez/Getty Images/Canva Pro license

On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.

The new Avo Taco restaurant is located at 212-97 26th Avenue in Queens near Dunkin' and the Mud Genius Pottery Store.

The Avo Taco restaurant chain also has locations in New Hyde Park and New Orleans.

The restaurant's menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering tacos, quesadillas, salads, and sides. You can view their full menu here.

Here's what one local patron named Kamui had to say about the new Avo Taco restaurant location in Queens in a recent Google review:

Let me start off by saying, "I love the To Go Cocktail Pitcher." I ordered the Tuna Montezuma Bowl to go and a Carribean Rum Punch Pitcher. Love my Tuna Bowl so much, I practically inhaled it. My drink definitely packs a punch. This spot would be perfect for after work happy hours or just chilling at the bar with good food in the afternoon.

So if you happen to be in the Queens area, consider stopping by the new Avo Taco location on 26th Avenue the next time you're in the mood for drinks and a delicious meal.

Kristen Walters is an independent business news writer informing readers about grand openings and store closings in their area. She has no affiliation with the business or organization featured in this story.